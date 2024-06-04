Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) reported a decline in first-quarter profits compared to the previous year, falling short of Wall Street expectations.The company posted earnings of $101 million, or $0.49 per share, for the quarter. In contrast, last year’s first-quarter earnings were $133 million, or $0.50 per share.Analysts, according to Thomson Reuters, had projected earnings of $0.51 per share, excluding special items.Despite the drop in profits, the company experienced a 10.8% increase in revenue, rising to $1.74 billion from $1.57 billion last year.Summary of Core & Main, Inc.’s earnings (GAAP):- **Earnings (Q1)**: $101 million vs. $133 million last year- **EPS (Q1)**: $0.49 vs. $0.50 last year- **Revenue (Q1)**: $1.74 billion vs. $1.57 billion last year**Guidance**: The company forecasts full-year revenue to be between $7.5 billion and $7.6 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com