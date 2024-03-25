Core & Main Inc., often abbreviated as CNM, has agreed to a major acquisition which will see it absorbing the bulk of the assets owned by EGW Utilities, Inc. EGW, which is currently based in Texas, is renowned for distributing high-quality products and services to both municipalities and underground utility contractors.”We are thrilled to expand our range of products and enhance our service capabilities within the underground utility industry through EGW’s acquisition,” remarked Steve LeClair, the CEO and Chairman of Core & Main. “We earnestly believe that EGW’s team, with their deep knowledge and technical acumen, will be an excellent addition to our current operations conducted in this scope.”For the past two decades, since 2001, EGW has been operating out of Carrollton, Texas, famously known for its reliable contributions to the underground utility infrastructure through its products and services.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com