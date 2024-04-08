Core & Main Inc., also referred to as CNM, has entered into an agreement to acquire the majority assets of the Geothermal Supply Company Inc.The Geothermal Supply Company is recognized as a distributor and manufacturer of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe and related products. It predominantly serves the geothermal, water, and sewer industries and is operated from a single location in Kentucky.Steve LeClair, the CEO and chairman of Core & Main, believes that integrating The Geothermal Supply Company into Core & Main will generate new growth opportunities in the HDPE sector. LeClair lauds the company’s significant knowledge and industry proficiency as a compliment to their existing fusible product range. He expresses confidence that this merger will bring positive results for both new and existing clientele.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com