In a surprising turn for the agricultural commodities market, the latest report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows a substantial increase in bearish sentiment for corn. As of May 31, 2024, speculative net positions in corn have plummeted to -51.6K, down from the previous -41.8K indicator.This significant downturn reflects a growing pessimism among traders about the future price of corn. The shift indicates that more speculators are betting against corn, possibly as a reaction to changing weather patterns, market conditions, or broader economic factors affecting the agricultural sector.The impact of this shift in speculative positions is likely to be closely monitored by farmers, traders, and investors alike as they navigate the complexities of supply and demand in the global corn market. With the data suggesting a bearish outlook, stakeholders are advised to stay informed as further developments unfold.