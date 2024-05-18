The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported a significant turnaround in corn speculative net positions, revealing data that highlights a dynamic shift in the market. As of May 17, 2024, the net positions have markedly improved from -31.4K to 0.2K.This notable change comes after a period of negative speculative sentiment, where corn futures were heavily oversold. The latest figures suggest a resurgence of interest and possibly a more optimistic outlook on the corn market’s future performance.Market analysts attribute this rebound to several factors, including improved weather forecasts for the Midwest, which have allayed concerns over crop yields, and stronger export demand. As speculators become net buyers, it signals potential stability and a possible uptrend, which could impact broader agricultural commodity markets. Investors will be keenly watching for further movements in the short term.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com