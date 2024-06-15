In a significant development for the agricultural commodities market, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has released updated data on corn speculative net positions for the United States. As of June 14, 2024, the net positions have shown a notable recovery, moving from a previous positioning of -119.9K to -101.0K.This shift in speculative net positions indicates a resurgence in trader confidence towards corn futures. Analysts suggest that this could be driven by several factors, including recent improvements in crop forecasts and better-than-expected weather conditions across major corn-producing regions.Market participants are closely monitoring these trends as speculators adjust their positions, reflecting a more bullish outlook on future corn prices. The data update highlights the dynamic nature of agricultural commodities trading and its sensitivity to both environmental factors and market sentiment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com