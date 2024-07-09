In an unexpected turn of events, the Commitment of Traders (CFTC) report revealed a sharp decline in corn speculative net positions, plummeting to -228.7K as of July 8, 2024. This significant drop follows a previous reading of -169.8K, underscoring growing bearish sentiment in the corn market.The latest data, updated earlier this month, highlights increasing apprehension among traders regarding the future performance of corn. Factors contributing to this decline may include escalating trade uncertainties, adverse weather conditions impacting crop yields, or shifting demand dynamics.As market participants digest this development, all eyes will be on upcoming economic indicators and agricultural reports to gauge the potential impact on corn prices and broader agricultural markets. This shift may also influence strategic decisions for those involved in the corn supply chain, from farmers to exporters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com