Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 18: The market mood is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about coronavirus marginally outweigh optimism about the economic recovery. The BOE, US jobless claims, and coronavirus news are all in the mix. US Coronavirus: Hospitalizations in Texas and cases in Florida continue rising at an alarming […] The post Coronavirus, weak data outweigh reopening optimism, BOE, jobless claims eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

