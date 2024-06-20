Corpay Inc. (CPAY) has announced its agreement to acquire GPS Capital Markets, LLC. GPS specializes in providing business-to-business cross-border and treasury management solutions, targeting primarily upper middle-market companies in the United States.The acquisition is anticipated to be completed by early 2025.Post-acquisition, Corpay will manage cross-border payments for approximately 23,000 clients, involving over 145 currencies across six continents.Additionally, Corpay projects its second-quarter 2024 results to align with the midpoint of its financial guidance. The company is set to release these results in early August.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com