The latest data on Corporate Services Price Index (CSPI) in Japan has been released, indicating a slight increase to 2.3% year-over-year. The previous indicator had reached 2.2%, showing a marginal uptick in the current period. The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, which means the current change is compared to the same month a year ago.This update reflects the ongoing trends in corporate services pricing within the Japanese economy. The data was last updated on 23 April 2024, providing valuable insights into the dynamics of service costs for businesses in the country. Analysts and investors will be closely monitoring these figures to gauge the overall economic conditions and inflationary pressures within Japan's corporate sector.