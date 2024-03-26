The Corporate Services Price Index (CSPI) in Japan has held steady at 2.1% year-over-year, according to the most recent data updated on 25 March 2024. The CSPI measures the price changes for services provided by corporations in Japan and is an important indicator of inflation within the economy. The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, which means it compares the current month to the same month a year ago.The previous indicator for the CSPI also stood at 2.1%, indicating stability in the prices of corporate services over the past year. This consistent performance suggests that the costs of services offered by companies in Japan have not experienced significant fluctuations, which could have implications for overall economic trends. As Japan continues to monitor economic indicators like the CSPI, analysts will be looking for any potential shifts in pricing that could impact inflation and consumer behavior in the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com