COSAN: Company To Repurchase US$ 200 Million In Ordinary Shares At NYSE

Cosan Limited announced a tender-offer to repurchase up to US$ 200 million in ordinary shares listed in he New York Stock Exchange.

The buying price will range from US$ 9,23 to US$ 9,65 per share. On Friday, the stock ended the session at US$ 8.39.

Investors can register to take part in the share repurchase until December 19, at 11:59 PM in New York. If the offer is fully subscribed, Cosan Limited could buy from 12,3% to 12,8% of the outstanding Class A ordinary shares.

