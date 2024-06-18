CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), a firm specializing in online real estate information, analytics, and marketplace services, announced the appointment of Christian Lown as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2024.With a robust 25-year career spanning banking, finance, and real estate, Lown will transition from his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at the Fortune 500 company Freddie Mac. His tenure at Freddie Mac will conclude on June 28, 2024, to facilitate his move to CoStar Group.Upon joining CoStar, Lown will report directly to Andy Florance, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com