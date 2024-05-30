Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has released its third-quarter earnings, showcasing an impressive increase from the previous year and surpassing Wall Street’s expectations.The company’s net income stood at $1.68 billion, translating to earnings of $3.78 per share. This marks a significant rise from last year’s figures of $1.30 billion, or $2.93 per share. Thomson Reuters reports that analysts had, on average, projected earnings of $3.70 per share, with their estimates generally excluding special items.Revenue for the quarter saw a 9.1% increase, reaching $58.52 billion compared to $53.65 billion in the same period last year.Detailed GAAP earnings figures for Costco Wholesale Corporation are as follows:- Third-quarter earnings: $1.68 billion, up from $1.30 billion in the previous year.- Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3: $3.78, compared to $2.93 last year.- Revenue for Q3: $58.52 billion, up from $53.65 billion the year prior.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com