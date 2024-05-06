The third quarter financial highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY) are as follows:The earnings clocked in at $0.5 million, which is a significant drop from the $105.1 million seen in the corresponding period last year. The Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q3 was a mere $0.00, compared to $0.12 from the same period last year. However, upon excluding certain items, Coty Inc. posted an adjusted earning of $43.8 million, or $0.05 per share for the period.Interestingly, this figure falls slightly short of analyst projections, which expected $0.06 per share. Yet, in terms of revenue, there was a rise, with Q3 yielding $1.39 billion against $1.29 billion recorded during the same period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com