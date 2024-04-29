Cox Media Group and DISH have successfully negotiated a fresh multi-year agreement conducive to the immediate restoration of all Cox Media Group stations on DISH, as revealed by Cox Media via an official statement.Cox Media Group plays a crucial part in supplying both local and national news, along with entertainment content, catering to its audience and the communities they represent. The firm’s operations stretch across a variety of platforms: 15 television brands operating in 9 different markets, 50 radio stations in 10 markets producing a wide range of content; a news bureau stationed in Washington, DC; along with a host of streaming and numerous digital platforms.The television portfolio of Cox Media Group includes several premier affiliates, namely ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV. Additionally, the company boasts an assortment of news and independent stations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com