CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) announced it has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the restatement of its financial statements from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2022.The company has committed to fully address its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting (ICFR) and to establish effective ICFR and disclosure controls and procedures (DCP) by December 31, 2024. CPI Aerostructures will publicly disclose whether management believes these weaknesses have been fully remediated and whether ICFR and DCP are effective, in its 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and will certify its compliance.If the company fails to comply with these commitments, it will be subject to a civil monetary penalty of $400,000, payable to the SEC by June 30, 2025.