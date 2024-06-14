The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued recalls for a range of products, including air conditioning and heat pump units, mattresses, 3D printers, waxing kits, magnetic chess games, Retrospec bikes with disc brakes, and Neve Strap Crampons along with accessory kits, citing various safety concerns.**Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Units:**Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P., associated with Japan’s Daikin Industries, Ltd., has recalled approximately 12,100 units of Amana, Daikin, and Goodman-branded air conditioning and heat pump packaged units due to a fire hazard. These units, available in gray or green, can be identified by their model number located on the electrical connection side of the unit. Manufactured in the U.S., these units were sold by independent heating and cooling equipment dealers nationwide from January 2024 through March 2024, with prices ranging from $4,500 to $7,500. Faulty electrical ratings on the serial plate can lead to incorrect wiring, posing a fire risk. Consumers are advised not to open the electrical panel and to contact Daikin for a free repair and inspection. Notably, there have been no incidents or injuries reported. This follows a previous recall of 62,100 units last year for similar hazards.**Nap Queen Mattresses:**Adven Group, operating as Nap Queen Sleep, has recalled approximately 117,200 units of Nap Queen Sleep Victoria Hybrid Mattresses due to fire risk. The recall involves all sizes and thicknesses of the Victoria Cooling Gel and Pocket Coil Hybrid Mattresses manufactured before October 2023. These single-sided mattresses feature a white knit top panel quilted with wavy diamonds and a black woven quilted side panel. Sold compressed in a box, they were available at major retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart, Home Depot, Wayfair, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and NapQueenSleep.com from February 2020 through October 2023, priced between $160 and $375. The mattresses do not comply with federal flammability regulations, posing a fire hazard. Consumers are urged to contact Nap Queen for a free fitted cover to bring their mattress into compliance.**Bambu Lab 3D Printers:**Bambu Lab USA Inc. has recalled about 12,800 units of model A1 3D printers due to electric shock and fire hazards. Manufactured in China, these printers were sold for personal use at Micro Center stores nationwide and online at us.store.bambulab.com from December 2023 through January 2024, priced between $400 and $560. A damaged heatbed cable can short-circuit and spark, posing risks of electric shock and fire. The company has received 19 reports of damaged cables, including one incident where a cable sparked, but no injuries have been reported. **Other Recalls:**The CPSC recalls also extend to about 2,600 units of Magnetic Chess Games from China-based Outad Good Life Ltd. due to ingestion risks, Retrospec's Beaumont Plus ST Bikes with Disc Brakes due to crash and injury hazards, and Black Diamond Equipment's Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits due to fall risks.In most cases, consumers are advised to stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the respective companies for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on the product specifics.

#### Waxing KitsThe recalled waxing kits, which were made in China, include a handheld wax warmer, a wax cartridge, wax strips, a power cord, and a user manual. These kits were sold at various retail locations such as Ross, DD’s Discounts, Bealls, and Burlington across the United States, from April 2023 through October 2023, for approximately $13.The recall was prompted by reports that the power cord of the roll-on warmer can overheat, potentially leading to short circuits. This overheating poses risks of fire, burns, and electrical shock.To date, the firm has received two reports of power cord overheating or short-circuiting, resulting in two consumers suffering burns and one instance of property damage.Consumers are advised to discontinue use of these waxing kits and contact Southern Telecom for a full refund.#### Magnetic Chess GamesOutad Good Life is recalling magnetic chess games that contain 20 small, spherical, loose magnets with strong magnetic flux. These games come in a blue box, including a string, a plastic storage tray with sponge lining, and instructions for play.These games, produced in China, were available exclusively online at Temu.com from December 2023 through February 2024 for about $8.The recall was issued because the magnetic chess games do not comply with mandatory federal toy magnet regulations. If ingested, the magnets can attract each other or other metal objects within the digestive system, causing severe injuries such as perforations, twisting or blockage of intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and even death.While no incidents or injuries have been reported concerning this product, data from hospital emergency departments from 2017 to 2021 indicates around 2,400 cases of magnet ingestion. Additionally, there have been seven fatalities since 2005 related to the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two cases outside the United States.Consumers should reach out to Outad Good Life for instructions on obtaining a full refund.#### ST Bikes with Disc BrakesXander Bicycle Corp., operating as Retrospec and based in Perris, California, is recalling around 530 units of Beaumont Plus ST City Bike Step-Thru frame bicycles equipped with disc brakes. These bicycles have a silver label near the pedals that reads, “Retrospec, Made in Tianjin, China,” with the batch code of 12-15-2023.These bicycles were available in bluebell, eggshell (white), or mint (green) colors and were sold at bicycle shops nationwide from February 2024 through March 2024 for about $400.The recall is due to potential misalignment of the front disc brake rotor and brake pads, which could lead to brake failure and the risk of crashes and injuries. No incidents or injuries have been reported thus far.Consumers should take the recalled bicycles to the authorized dealer where they were purchased for a free installation of a new front fork.#### Black Diamond Crampons and Accessory KitsBlack Diamond Equipment, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling about 350 units of Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits, with an additional 28 units recalled in Canada.The recall includes Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits, Style No. 400073, with date codes 01-2021, 05-2022, 07-2023, 01-2024, and SS1271. Also included are the Neve Strap Binding Accessory Kit, Style No. 400683, and Neve Strap Heel Cup Screw & Nuts, Style No. 400687, sold separately as spare parts/accessories.Manufactured in Taiwan, these items were sold at Black Diamond stores, REI, other retailers nationwide, and online from January 2024 through May 2024 for approximately $180.The screws connecting the plastic heel cup to the aluminum heel unit can loosen, which may cause the heel cup to detach, posing a fall hazard.This recall follows three reports of the crampons becoming loose or the heel cup detaching during use. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.Consumers are encouraged to contact Black Diamond Equipment to receive a full refund.