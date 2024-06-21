The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued recalls for a variety of products, citing various safety concerns. The items include portable chargers, blending containers, blade bases, modules, cables, hair clippers, lounge chairs, coffee mugs, and candles.**MyCharge Portable Chargers:** Birmingham, Michigan-based RFA Brands LLC (d/b/a MyCharge) has recalled approximately 567,000 units of POWER HUB all-in-one portable chargers due to fire and burn hazards. These chargers, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Costco. There have been 120 reported incidents of the chargers overheating.**Vitamix Blending Containers and Blade Bases:** Cleveland, Ohio-based Vita-Mix Corp. has expanded its recall of Ascent Series and Venturist Series blending containers and blade bases due to laceration hazards. This recall now includes around 569,000 units, up from the 105,000 units initially recalled in August 2018. Approximately 121,950 units were also sold in Canada. Vitamix has received 27 reports of lacerations, including 11 from the prior recall. These products were available at various retailers including Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, Target, Williams Sonoma, Walmart, other specialty and independent stores, and online from April 2017 to May 2024, priced between $30 and $990.**Goal Zero Yeti Link Modules and EC8 Cables:** Goal Zero LLC of Draper, Utah, has recalled around 34,460 units of Yeti Link Modules with EC8 Cables due to fire and burn risks, alongside 815 units sold in Canada. The company has received two reports of the cables melting inside vehicles, causing minor property damage. No injuries have been reported. These modules and cables, manufactured in China, were sold at REI, Bass Pro, Batteries Plus, Scheels, and Sportsman’s Warehouse, as well as online, from November 2018 to April 2024 for prices ranging from $50 to $500.**StyleCraft Cordless Hair Clippers:** About 50,000 units of Instinct Cordless Hair Clippers from StyleCraft LLC, based in Boca Raton, Florida, have been recalled due to overheating and fire risks. There have been six reports of batteries overheating, resulting in one minor burn. Manufactured in China, these hair clippers were sold at professional beauty supply stores and online between January 2023 and May 2024 for around $250.**Frontgate Chaise Lounge Chairs:** Cinmar LLC, from West Chester, Ohio, has recalled about 70,000 units of Frontgate Chaise Lounge Chairs due to the risk of finger crushing and amputation. The Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Aluminum and Teak Chaises, made in China, were sold at Frontgate stores in several states and online from February 2014 through December 2023 for prices ranging between $600 and $1,400. The company has received three incident reports involving finger entrapment between the chair’s adjustable backrest and frame.**JoyJolt Declan Glass Coffee Mugs:** New York-based MM Products Inc. has recalled approximately 580,000 units of JoyJolt Declan Glass Coffee Mugs due to burn and laceration hazards. These mugs, manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon and joyjolt.com from September 2019 to May 2022 for $20 to $25 per set of six. There have been 103 reports of the glasses breaking at the base, causing 56 injuries including burns and cuts, with seven incidents requiring medical attention.**Orly Lavender Scented Candles:** Orly, distributed by CBOCS Distribution Inc. of Lebanon, Tennessee, has recalled about 3,600 units of lavender scented candles sold in round wooden bread bowls at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store due to fire and burn hazards. Produced in Vietnam, the candles were available from November 2023 to May 2024 for about $13. There have been eight reports of excessive flames, causing three minor burns.**TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices:** Head Rush Technologies, based in Louisville, Colorado, has recalled about 2,200 units of TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices due to fall risks. These devices, made in the U.S., were sold online between November 2022 and February 2024 for $2,800 to $4,600. The company has received 31 reports of impaired retraction, including one fall incident without injuries.**Theefun Kids Gardening Tools:** Thousandshores has recalled approximately 500 sets of Theefun Kids Gardening Tools sold exclusively on Amazon due to a violation of the Federal Phthalates ban.The recall also affects approximately 300 units of cargo bicycles produced by Babboe B.V., due to a potential fall risk. Additionally, around 400 units of six-drawer dressers, imported by Global Home USA and sold exclusively at Rooms To Go, are being recalled due to risks of tip-over and entrapment.In the majority of these recalls, consumers are strongly advised to cease using the recalled products immediately. They should contact the respective companies for a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on the specific product involved.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com