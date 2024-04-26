The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced multiple product recalls, due to various reasons, of items such as earmuffs, toy racing cars, log splitters and cylinder kits, cribs, and air rifles.Minnesota-based 3M Co. is recalling their Peltor X4 Series Earmuffs due to the risk of overexposure to loud noise and sound. They have reported no incidents related to the faulty earmuffs. The recall involves around 40,000 units of the earmuffs, which were designed for noise reduction in industrial and occupational applications. Additionally, about 6,700 units were sold in Canada.JAKKS Pacific Inc., based in Santa Monica, California, is calling back certain battery-operated Mario Kart Ride-On Racer Car Toys due to a potential crash hazard. The toys are prone to the acceleration pedal becoming clogged with debris and sticking after the user’s foot is removed from the pedal. The recall was initiated following 65 reports of incidents of debris-clogged pedals sticking. Fifteen of these toys were reported to have crashed into permanent structures, resulting in one minor injury, a chafed hand.Oregon Tool Inc. is also recalling certain models of their Oregon, PowerPro, Country Tuff, and Speeco branded log splitters and cylinder kits. The company received seven incident reports of the hydraulic cylinder rod and splitting wedge moving unexpectedly. Despite, no injuries have been reported so far.Crate & Barrel has recalled approximately 3,200 units of their Hampshire Cribs due to a falling hazard. The mattress support pins can become loose, resulting in the mattress falling. The company has received 12 reports of incidents of the mattress support pins becoming loose. However, there have been no reported injuries related to this recall.Lastly, Bloomfield-based company, Crosman Corp., is recalling some of their Crosman Icon Air Rifles. The recall includes around 2,500 units of the air rifle.In each of these cases, the CPSC is advising consumers to immediately stop using the recalled products and to contact the respective companies for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, according to the specific product.The agency reports that an unloaded and cocked air rifle may unexpectedly release if it’s subjected to a sudden shock or fall, presenting an injury risk. The company has documented a single instance of an unintentional discharge so far, though, fortunately, no injuries have occurred up until now.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com