### Recent Consumer Product Recalls Announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionThe U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced recalls affecting various products, citing reasons that range from fire and burn hazards to serious injury and suffocation risks. The recalls include products from Kawasaki Motors USA, Salewa USA LLC, SA Consumer Products Inc., Spectrum Brands Pet LLC, and JD E Commerce America Limited.#### Kawasaki EnginesKawasaki Motors USA has initiated a recall for approximately 68,500 engines used in popular lawn and garden equipment brands such as Bad Boy Mowers, BigDog, Bobcat, Cub Cadet, Hustler, John Deere, and Kubota. Additionally, around 900 engines were sold in Canada. The affected engines, model years 2021-2023, pose potential fire and burn hazards due to overheating.Recalled models include:- Bad Boy Mowers: Rebel BRB54FX850, Rebel BRB6135KA, Rebel BRB61FX850, Rebel BRB7235KA, Revolt BRV54FX850, Revolt BRV61FX850, Rogue BRG5435KA, Rogue BRG6135KA, Rogue BRG61RD35KA, Rogue BRG72RD35KA- BigDog Mowers: Stout MP- Bobcat Mowers: ZT6000, ZT6100, ZT7000- Cub Cadet Mowers: ZTX-6- Hustler Mowers: FasTrak SDX- John Deere: Z760R, Gator TX 4×2, Gator TS 4×2, and service engines for 2016-2020 models X350R, X350, X354, X370- Kubota Mowers: Z726XKWSold between April 2021 and December 2023 for $4,000-$15,500, these engines have already caused eight reported fires, though no injuries have been recorded. Consumers are advised to stop using the affected equipment immediately and contact their dealers for a free repair.#### Ropeman 1 AscendersSalewa USA LLC has recalled around 7,700 Wild Country Ropeman 1 ascenders sold in the U.S., along with 297 units sold in Canada. These ascenders, marked with batch 05A0722, are used in mountaineering and rock climbing. Manufactured in July 2022, they were sold between December 2022 and April 2024 at outdoor specialty stores and online platforms for approximately $55.The CPSC reported that the teeth of these ascenders might fail to engage, posing a risk during ascent, though no incidents or injuries have been reported. Consumers should return the product to Wild Country for a free replacement.#### Biometric Gun SafesSA Consumer Products Inc. recalls around 133,370 units of biometric gun safes due to a serious injury hazard and risk of death. There are two models involved in the recall:- Sanctuary Quick Access Biometric Home Safe (storing two firearms)- Sports Afield Home Defense 4-Gun Biometric Safe (storing four firearms)The biometric locks on these safes can be opened by unauthorized users. Sold between July 2020 and November 2023 for $75-$600, these safes were available at Costco, firearm, and sporting goods stores nationwide. So far, 77 incidents have been reported, but no injuries have occurred. Consumers should contact SA Consumer Products for further instructions.### ConclusionDue to the significant hazards posed by these recalled products, the CPSC strongly urges consumers to stop using the affected items immediately. Depending on the product, options for free repairs, replacements, or refunds are available through the respective manufacturers. Always consult the official CPSC website or contact the product manufacturer directly for the most accurate and timely information regarding recalls.### Important Safety Recalls: Biometric Safe, Pet Conditioner, and Sling Carriers#### Biometric SafeConsumers are advised to immediately discontinue using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove its batteries, and rely solely on the key when storing firearms. Affected individuals should contact the manufacturer to obtain a complimentary repair kit.#### Pet ConditionerSpectrum Brands Pet Care, based in Middleton, Wisconsin, has issued a recall for approximately 102,000 units of FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Dog Conditioner.**Details:**- **Product**: FURminator deShedding Ultra Premium Dog Conditioner- **Container**: Clear 1-gallon (128-ounce) container- **UPC Number**: 854460001073- **Lot Numbers**:- **Without Pump**: 211102- **With Pump**: Between 220402 and 240152- **Manufacturing Location**: United States- **Sales Channels**: Amazon.com, Chewy.com, Petsmart.com, and Petsmart retail stores- **Sales Period**: January 2022 to April 2024- **Price**: Approximately $63The recall stems from the potential presence of bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is a common environmental organism found in soil and water. This bacteria can cause serious infections necessitating medical treatment, especially in individuals with weakened immune systems or external medical devices.**Reported Issues:**- Four instances of mold developing in the container have been noted, but no injuries have been reported.Consumers are instructed to stop using the affected conditioner immediately and contact the company for a full refund.#### Sling CarriersJD E Commerce, operating as Joybuy Marketplace Express from Irvine, California, has recalled about 1,160 units of sling carriers sold on Walmart.com. These carriers, intended for adult use to carry infants, lack proper labeling and fail to meet federal safety standards, posing both a fall hazard and a suffocation risk.**Details:**- **Product**: Sling carriers- **Components**: Adjustable shoulder strap, black plastic buckle, and black hook-and-loop waist and crotch restraint- **Manufacturing Location**: China- **Sales Channels**: Joybuy online platform at Walmart.com- **Sales Period**: September 2020 to April 2023- **Price**: Between $15 and $21The recalled sling carriers contravene the mandatory federal safety standard for sling carriers established after January 30, 2018.**Hazards:**- Fall risk due to non-compliance with safety standards.- Suffocation hazard as the waist restraint may be used independently of the crotch restraint.To date, no injuries have been reported.Consumers should review their purchase history for any affected sling carriers and contact Joybuy Marketplace for a full refund.Stay safe and ensure to follow recall guidelines to prevent any potential hazards. For more information on these recalls, consult the relevant manufacturers and retailers.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com