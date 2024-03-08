The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a series of product recalls, including items ranging from snowmobiles and bicycles to children’s clothing and jewelry. The recalls have been issued due to a variety of potential hazards, from injury risks to fire hazards.The first recall involves an estimated 2,700 units of the Arctic Cat Catalyst 600 Snowmobiles, manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles, due to an increased risk of injury. A second announcement concerns around 3,040 LaBomba Bicycles from GT Bicycles LLC, which have been linked to possible falls and injuries.Also included in the recalls are about 5,480 EverFrost Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Coolers from Anker Innovations Ltd, flagged as a fire hazard, and roughly 14,500 Tommy Bahama brand children’s pants sets from TJX Companies Inc, due to a choking hazard.Additional recalls are for about 260 units of a bracelet sold with Skechers Watch and Jewelry Gift Sets by Fossil Group Inc, due to high content of lead and cadmium; approximately 750 Bubble Bear Crib Mattresses because of fire hazard; and 216 Pieces of 5mm Magnet Balls Sets due to the risk of ingestion. A significant number of these magnet balls were sold by Joybuy Marketplace Express via Walmart, and additional units by Getallfun’s store.The CPSC has treated around 2,400 incidents of magnet ingestion in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021 and has reported seven deaths since 2005 linked to the ingestion of hazardous magnets, two of which occurred outside the U.S.Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled products and to contact the respective companies for a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on the specific product.Details are provided for each recalled product. For example, the recalled snowmobiles, sold across the nation and in Canada in various colors and models, were stated to have a potential brake loss issue due to brake line damage. The LaBomba Bicycles, sold in various models and colors, were found to have a possible fall and injury risk due to damage to the bicycle headtube/downtube weld.EverFrost coolers, used for camping, travel and fishing, were recalled due to overheating of the lithium-ion batteries which could cause a fire. The Tommy Bahama brand children’s pants were recalled due to a choking hazard present in the plastic pieces of pants’ faux drawstrings. Finally, the Fossil Group bracelets, sold as part of a Skechers watch/bracelet gift set, were found to contain high levels of lead and cadmium.In each case, consumers are strongly advised to stop using the products and to contact the relevant company to arrange repairs, replacements or refunds as appropriate.The products we’re focusing on are manufactured in China and distributed through various outlets, both online and on-site.Skechers is selling their products at their stores nationwide, and online platforms like Amazon.com, Watchstation.com, and Skechers.com. They retail for about $45. Issues have been found with the clasp on the braided black bracelet included in the gift set, which contains high levels of lead and cadmium. These substances can have detrimental health effects, especially on children. However, to date, there have been no reported incidents.Next, we have the Crib Mattresses, recalled by Shenzhen Coral Island Furniture Co., under the brand Coral Island, specifically their Bubble Bear brand crib mattresses. These were produced in April 2022 under the batch number 20220428CD, and includes the “Gray Style” and “Happy Time” models. These mattresses were sold online at Amazon.com by Coral Island from May 2022 through July 2022, for approximately $55.The danger with these recalled crib mattresses is that they don’t meet federal safety regulation for mattresses, in particular, flammability and labeling requirements. This poses a fire hazard to children. Once again, no reports have been received about this issue.The third item, Magnetic Ball Sets, by JD-E Commerce America Limited, were distributed exclusively on Walmart.com from August 2022 through April 2023. Their price point is around $14. Another similar product by Getallfun is also manufactured in China and sold at their store in Aurora, Illinois and online at Getallfun.com. These retail for about $20.The issue with these 5mm magnetic ball sets is non-observance of the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation. The magnets can fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and are stronger than permitted. If ingested, these high-powered magnets can attract each other or another metal object. This can lead to lodged in the digestive system, resulting in a host of serious health problems such as perforation, intestinal twist/blockage, infection, blood poisoning, and even death. Thankfully, there haven’t been any reported incidents or injuries related to these recalled products from either company.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com