The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued recalls for several products due to potential fire, alarm failure, and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards. These recalls affect light utility vehicles manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles, Fire Alarm Sounders and Strobes produced by Honeywell International, and Gas-Fired Hot Water Residential Boilers made by U.S. Boiler Co.Textron's recall applies to approximately 500 Tracker Off Road OX EV light utility vehicles. These vehicles, with serial numbers ranging from 8029703 to 8031430, were sold nationally from January 2023 through December 2023 in stores such as Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's. There is a risk that water intrusion into the lithium-ion battery pack can cause a fire, although no incidents or injuries have been reported.Honeywell is recalling approximately 29,000 units of its System Sensor L-Series low frequency fire alarm sounders, sounder strobes, and compact sounders. These devices are typically installed in residential apartments and commercial buildings. The potential issue lies in a malfunction that could prevent the fire alarm system from properly warning consumers of a fire. The recall was initiated after Honeywell received two reports regarding low or unsatisfactory sound output during installation. No injuries have been reported.Finally, U.S. Boiler's recall involves around 2,500 units of their gas-fired hot water residential boilers sold under brand names such as U.S. Boiler, New Yorker Boiler, Advantage, FORCE and Archer. These items were sold nationwide from February 2009 through November 2023. The risk comes from a blocked vent switch that may fail to turn off the burners if the boilers are installed at a high altitude and the vent system is obstructed, potentially leading to an excess release of carbon monoxide. The company has not received reports of any incidents or injuries related to these recalled products.Companies recommend that consumers owning these recalled products stop using them immediately and contact the respective organization for a free repair or replacement.