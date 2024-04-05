The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced several product recalls, including items from Walmart, such as electric mini choppers and children’s pajamas, child bike seats, bed rails, baby nests and crib bumpers due to various safety concerns.The Mainstays electric mini choppers from Walmart are being recalled due to the risk of laceration. Thule’s RideAlong rear-mounted child bike seats have also been recalled due to the hazard of chemical ingestion. Essential Medical Supply has reissued its recall of adult portable bed rails due to the risk of entrapment and asphyxiation, following two additional deaths reported subsequent to their initial recall in 2021.Furthermore, Lovey & Grink’s children’s pajamas are being recalled due to the risk of burns. C2 Crank Cocking Aids for Excalibur Crossbows are also under recall due to potential injury and laceration hazards. Zazaba International has recalled its Grao de Gente baby nests and crib bumpers due to a suffocation risk.In most instances, customers are advised to cease using the recalled items immediately and to contact the relevant firm for a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on the product.More specifically, Walmart’s recall involves around 51,750 units of Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers, sold solely at Walmart. Approximately 8,640 units of Seymour, Connecticut-based Thule’s RideAlong rear-mounted Child Bike Seats sold in the United States have also been recalled, along with around 3,880 units in Canada.Essential Medical Supply Inc., based in Orlando, Florida, has reiterated its recall of four models of Endurance Hand Bed Rails. Lovey & Grink has recalled around 23,720 units of Children’s Two-Piece Pajamas and Lounge Dresses. Customers who have purchased these products are urged to stop using them immediately and to contact the company for a full refund or replacement.The children’s pajamas that have been recalled are in violation of the flammability standards set for kids’ sleepwear and present a grave risk of burn injuries. Despite this, there have yet to be any reported injuries or incidents. Lovey & Grink, the company in question, is encouraging consumers to reach out for a complete refund.The C2 Crank Cocking Aids, manufactured by Excalibur Crossbow US LLC, has also been recalled. The United States and Canada have seen sales of around 15,000 and 3,920 units respectively. The C2 Crank, colored black, is equipped with two plastic hooks attached to its string. Its part number and UPC number can be found on the packaging. These products were sold between January 2008 and December 2021 in Canada, with outlets including Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and online through websites like eBay and Amazon with a selling price of approximately $190.However, an issue arises when the Crank’s hooks shatter during usage, posing an impact injury and possible laceration risks to users and bystanders from flying plastic projectiles. This prompted a recall after Excalibur received 538 reports of hook breaks causing plastic projectiles to hit consumers. There was a reported case of a consumer sustaining a permanent eye injury. Consequently, Excalibur is advising consumers to contact them for instructions on obtaining a free replacement rope and hooks.In Dania Beach, Florida, Zazaba International Inc. has recalled about 430 units of Grao de Gente Baby Nests and roughly 795 units of Grao de Gente Crib Bumper Bedding Sets. Unfortunately, the Baby Nests have failed to comply with the CPSC’s Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products, presenting a risk of suffocation, fall, and entrapment hazards to infants.The Crib Bumper Bedding Sets pose similar risks. Infants can suffocate if their breathing is obstructed by rolling or moving against the crib bumper. These padded crib bumpers are prohibited under the 2021 Safe Sleep for Babies Act. Fortunately, no incidents have been reported yet.These items, all of which were manufactured in Brazil, were sold online through Zazaba.com between March 2023 and August 2023. The Baby Nests were priced between $9 and $110, while the Crib Bumper Bedding Sets retailed for $24 to $220. Consumers are advised to stop using these recalled products immediately and contact Zazaba for a full refund.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com