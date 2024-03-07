Creative Medical Tech Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) witnessed an 81% jump in their share prices on Thursday. This significant increase came in the wake of the company’s announcement that the FDA had approved their expanded access therapy, CELZ-201, also known as ImmCelz.The ImmCelz program focuses on managing abnormal glucose tolerance and aims to prevent Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus in individuals who are at high risk.In a reinforcing move, the FDA also awarded an Orphan Drug Designation to CELZ-201 the previous day.Currently, CELZ shares are being traded on the Nasdaq at $8.64, showcasing an impressive rise of 81.51% or $3.88 per share. In the last 52-week period, the shares have seen a trading range between $3.93 and $13.30.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com