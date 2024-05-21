As of May 21, 2024, data from New Zealand indicates that credit card spending has remained unchanged on a year-over-year basis, holding steady at -0.6%. This represents no change from the previous indicator reported in March 2024.The year-over-year comparison shows that consumer spending via credit cards has not shifted from the previous month’s rate. Analysts interpret this consistent figure as a sign of sustained economic stabilization in the region amid broader market fluctuations.The stability in credit card spending may have implications for retail sales forecasts and overall economic strategies, as consumer behavior appears to be maintaining a flat trend compared to the same periods last year. Stakeholders will be monitoring forthcoming months closely to see if this pattern holds or indicates a potential pivot in consumer spending habits.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com