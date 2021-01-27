What is the technical outlook for AUD/USD in the near-term? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse discusses AUD/USD technical outlook and shifts into a neutral bias in the near-term. “We shift our bias towards a more balanced outlook as the risk of a topping structure has now clearly increased again. Nevertheless, our base case […] The post Credit Suisse discusses AUD/USD technical outlook and shifts into a neutral bias in the near-term. appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- Credit Suisse discusses AUD/USD technical outlook and shifts into a neutral bias in the near-term. - January 27, 2021
- USD: From The Reflation Trade In 2020 To The Inflation Trade In 2021 – Credit Agricole - January 27, 2021
- EUR/USD: Bears take advantage of Biden’s benevolence, vaccine news eyed - January 26, 2021