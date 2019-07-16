Croatia Inflation At 4-Month Low

Croatia’s consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest level in four months in June, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in June, slower than 0.9 percent increase in May.

The latest inflation was the slowest since February, when it was 0.5 percent.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 4.9 percent annually in June and that of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 3.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in June, after a 0.6 percent in the preceding month.

