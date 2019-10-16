Croatia Inflation Steady In September

Croatia’s consumer price inflation remained stable in September, after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in September, the same rate as seen in August. In July, inflation was 1.1 percent.

Prices of clothing and footwear grew by 3.5 percent annually in September and those of housing, water, electricity, gas other fuels, and restaurants and hotels rose by 3.2 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in September, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.

