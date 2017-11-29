Croatia Q3 Economic Growth Improves

Croatia’s economic growth accelerated for the second straight quarter in the three months ended September, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, faster than the 3.0 percent rise in the previous quarter.

During the first quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 2.6 percent.

On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure grew 3.3 percent and gross fixed capital formation rose by 3.4 percent.

Both exports and imports climbed by 5.7 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP growth moderated to 3.2 percent in the third quarter from 3.6 percent in the second quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, the economy expanded at a stable rate of 0.9 percent in the September quarter.

