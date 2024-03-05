On Tuesday, CrowdStrike (CRWD) confirmed its agreement to acquire Flow Security, a company specializing in cloud data runtime security solutions.George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike, stated, “CrowdStrike has a history rooted in and leading in cloud-native cybersecurity. We’ve been consistently acknowledged as the strategic leader in cloud security because we deliver what customers require most from one, unified platform. Our acquisition of Flow Security places us in a position to further our cloud leadership, as we provide protection for data in all states as it transits through the cloud. Our aim is to redefine the future of data protection by securing data from its genesis in code, through its inclusion in applications, onto devices, and then into the cloud.”The acquisition cost will primarily be paid in cash, with a segment supplied as equity based upon fulfilment of vesting requirements. The acquisition is projected to be finalized during CrowdStrike’s first fiscal quarter, provided all standard closing conditions are met.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com