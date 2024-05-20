Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), a leading owner, operator, and lessor of over 40,000 cell towers, announced on Monday that proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones has joined Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) in recommending shareholders vote “FOR” all 12 of Crown Castle’s director nominees.Shareholders are encouraged to vote using the WHITE proxy card or voting instruction form for the following nominees: Robert Bartolo, Cindy Christy, Ari Fitzgerald, Jason Genrich, Andrea Goldsmith, Tammy Jones, Kevin Kabat, Anthony Melone, Sunit Patel, Bradley Singer, Kevin Stephens, and Matthew Thornton, III.This recommendation relates to the company’s upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for May 22.Egan-Jones concluded, based on its review of publicly available information, that voting in favor of the management nominees is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.Crown Castle highlighted that the endorsements from both ISS and Egan-Jones strengthen its confidence in the current board’s qualifications and capability to enhance Crown Castle’s strategic initiatives.Morgan Stanley is acting as financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel for the company.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com