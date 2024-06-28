Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) reported a rise in earnings for the fourth quarter compared to the same period in the previous year.The company reported earnings of $1 million, or $0.10 per share, up from $0.828 million, or $0.08 per share, in the fourth quarter of the prior year.Revenue for the quarter rose by 4.5%, reaching $22.579 million, compared to $21.613 million from the previous year.Key Financial Metrics (GAAP) for Crown Crafts Inc.:- **Earnings (Q4)**: $1 million vs. $0.828 million last year.- **Earnings Per Share (Q4)**: $0.10 vs. $0.08 last year.- **Revenue (Q4)**: $22.579 million vs. $21.613 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com