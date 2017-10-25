Crude Oil Dips After Inventories Data

Crude oil prices fell Wednesday after U.S. government data confirmed a build in domestic oil stockpiles.

A day after the American Petroleum Institute reported similar figures, the U.S. Energy Information Administration Wednesday said inventories rose by 900,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 20.

Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 5.5 million barrels for the week, while distillate stockpiles fell 5.2 million barrels, according to the EIA.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks had their worst day in two months, with DJIA losing 100 points from yesterday’s record peak.

WTI light sweet crude oil fell 29 cents to settle at $52.18 a barrel.

