Crude Oil Extends Recent Gains

Crude oil futures rose further Tuesday after Saudi Arabia signalled its determination to end the global supply glut.

Dec. WTI oil gained 57 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $52.47/bbl.

At a conference in Riyahd, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih kept the door open to extending OPEC’s supply limit deal with Russia through 2018.

“The intent is to keep our hands on the wheel between now and until we get to a balanced market and beyond, we are not going to do anything that is going to disrupt the path we are on,” he told Reuters.

US crude oil inventories data will be in focus over the next two sessions. The American Petroleum Institute is out with its weekly report this afternoon, followed by the Energy Information Administration’s tomorrow morning.

In economic news, the euro area economy expanded strongly at the start of the fourth quarter on another marked improvement in new orders, but the pace of growth slowed from September.

The flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index fell more-than-expected to 55.9 in October from 56.7 a month ago, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The score was forecast to drop marginally to 56.5.

