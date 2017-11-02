Crude Oil Flat Near Multi-month Highs

Crude oil futures were slightly lower Thursday morning as traders weighed the latest interest rate decision from the Bank of England.

The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to 0.5%, the first rate hike since July 2007.

Crude oil futures were down 4 cents at $54.24 a barrel, holding near a yearly peak.

Yesteday, the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week-ended Oct. 27 showed a 2.4 million bbl stock draw for crude oil. However, gasoline stocks declined by a more-than-expected 4.0 million bbl.

