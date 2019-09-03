Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Crude Oil Futures Decline Sharply, Settle At 1-week Low

Crude Oil Futures Decline Sharply, Settle At 1-week Low

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid signs of rising OPEC and Russian oil output and on concerns about the outlook for near term energy demand.

Uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal and disappointing U.S. manufacturing activity data for the month of August also contributed to oil’s decline.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended down $1.16, or 2.1%, at $53.94 a barrel, the lowest close since August 26.

On Friday, WTI crude oil futures ended down $1.61, or about 2.8%, at $55.10 a barrel.

OPEC’s output rose last month for the first month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed bigger-than-planned cutbacks by the Saudis caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Russia’s oil output in August was slightly higher than levels agreed under OPEC+ output deal.

According to the report released by the Institute for Supply Management, U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in three years in the month of August.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index fell to 49.1 in August after dipping to 51.2 in July, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 51.0.

With the bigger than expected decrease, the PMI dropped below 50 for the first time since August of 2016 and hit its lowest level since January of 2016.

The report also showed an end to a 35-month expansion in production, as the production index dipped to 49.5 in August from 50.8 in July.

Employment in the manufacturing sector also contracted for the first time since September of 2016, with the employment index slumping to 47.4 in August from 51.7 in the previous month.

The new export orders index experienced the biggest loss among the sub-indexes, tumbling to 43.3 in August from 48.1 in July.

Traders now await weekly oil reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). While API’s weekly oil report is due Tuesday evening, the EIA’s inventory data is due out at 10.30 am ET on Thursday.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.