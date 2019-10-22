Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Crude Oil Futures End Lower On Concerns Over Energy Demand

Crude Oil Futures End Lower On Concerns Over Energy Demand

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Monday as worries about global economic slowdown and possible drop in near term energy demand weighed on the commodity.

The decline in prices was also due to comments from the U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that an initial U.S.-China trade deal does not need to be finalized next month.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.47, or about 0.9%, at $53.31 a barrel.

On Friday, WTI crude oil futures for November ended down $0.15, or about 0.3%, at $53.78 a barrel.

Ross’ comments was in contrast to what President Donald Trump had said on Friday. Trump said he hopes that the first phase of the deal, announced earlier in October, will be signed by the middle of next month. Earlier today, he told reporters at the White House that the trade deal is coming along great.

At the cabinet meeting Trump said that issues in phase two of the deal would be a lot easier to work out than those in phase one.

Recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. jumped 9.3 million barrels in the week ended October 12, more than three times the expected increase.

Downbeat comments about the economy from the incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and geopolitical tensions following direct threat to the U.S. by North Korea’s Vice Minister added to concerns about outlook for energy demand.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.