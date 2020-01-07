Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Crude Oil Futures Extend Gains To 9th Session

Crude Oil Futures Extend Gains To 9th Session

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East.

Recent data showing a significant drop in U.S. crude inventories and easing worries about the outlook for energy demand after the U.S. and China agreed in principle on a phase one trade deal contributed as well to oil’s rise.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.22, or about 0.4%, at $63.27 a barrel, the highest closing value for a seven-month contract.

Brent Crude oil futures moved past the $70 mark and hit a high of $70.75 a barrel before paring gains. The contract was last seen traded at $68.78 a barrel, gaining $0.18, or about 0.25%.

On Friday, WTI crude oil futures for February ended up $1.87, or 3.1%, at $63.05 a barrel.

According to reports, the U.S. State Department has warned of a “heightened risk” of missile attacks near military bases and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on Iraq and retaliate against Iran if it strikes back after the killing of its top commander.

The threat against Iraq, the second largest producer among the OPEC, comes after its parliament voted in favor of a resolution calling for an end to the foreign military presence in the country, including the estimated 5,200 U.S. troops stationed to help fight Islamic State extremists.

Iran announced Sunday it would no longer abide by the limits contained in the 2015 nuclear deal while reports from Baghdad say the U.S. embassy compound there was targeted in an attack on Sunday evening.

Traders also took note of reports that all the four oil export terminals in eastern Libya were forced to shut on Sunday due to bad weather and that the closure could last three days.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.