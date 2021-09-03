Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Crude Oil Futures Settle At 1-month High

Crude Oil Futures Settle At 1-month High

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, lifting the most active crude futures contract to a one-month closing high, amid optimism about strong global economic recovery and increased demand for oil.

Recent data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week, and a weak U.S. dollar contributed as well to oil’s uptick.

Data released by Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed U.S. oil stockpiles dropped by 7.169 million barrels last week, more than twice the expected drop of about 3.1 million barrels as the U.S. gears up for the last peak of its summer driving season.

Distillate stockpiles dropped by 1.732 million barrels last week, while gasoline inventories increased by 1.29 million barrels.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up by $1.40 or about 2% at $69.99 a barrel, the highest settlement since August 3.

Brent crude futures were up $1.30 or 1.8% at $72.89 a barrel a little while ago.

Traders also continued to react to the decision of OPEC and its allies to stick to their existing plan for gradual monthly oil-production increases.

OPEC+ agreed to add another 400,000 barrels per day of supply each month to the market through December. The group also raised its demand forecast for 2022 despite the risk of new lockdowns in several countries to fight the unresolved COVID-mutant spread.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.