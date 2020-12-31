Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Crude Oil Futures Settle Higher After Data Shows Sharp Drop In Inventories

Crude Oil Futures Settle Higher After Data Shows Sharp Drop In Inventories

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday, lifted by data showing a larger than expected decline U.S. crude inventories in the week ended December 25.

A weaker dollar too contributed to oil’s uptick.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $0.40 or about 0.8% at $48.40 an ounce.

Brent crude futures were up $0.27 or 0.52% at $51.50 a barrel a little while ago.

Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) this morning showed crude inventories in the U.S. fell by 6.1 million barrels last week, significantly more than an expected drop of about 3.8 million barrels.

A report released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday said U.S. crude inventories fell 4.79 million barrels last week to 492.9 million barrels, much higher than an expected drop of about 3.1 million barrels.

According to Baker Hughes’ report, the number of U.S. oil rigs rose by 3 this week to 267. Baker Hughes releases its data usually on Friday, but this week, it has released it early as Friday is a holiday for New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, traders continue to look ahead to the OPEC meeting, scheduled to take place on January 4. The group and its allies, including Russia, are set to discuss tapering oil output cuts.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.