Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Crude Oil Futures Settle Lower As OPEC Decides To Trim Production Cuts

Crude Oil Futures Settle Lower As OPEC Decides To Trim Production Cuts

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday on worries about outlook for near term energy demand and the latest decision by OPEC+ to start tapering production cuts from next month.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and China, and the relentless surge in new coronavirus cases that raises fears that many countries across the world might resort to fresh lockdown measures have once again triggered concerns about energy demand.

Wednesday’s data from the Energy Information Administration that showed U.S. crude inventories dropped by 7.5 million barrels last week, nearly four time the expected drop of about 2.1 million barrels, helped limit oil’s slide.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.45 or about 1.1% at $40.75 a barrel.

Brent crude futures were down $0.45 or 1% at $43.35 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the OPEC and its allies agreed to start trimming oil production cuts from August, reducing their cuts to 7.7 million barrels per day till December. Earlier, the deal was to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day. The OPEC+ was in compliance with agreed cuts in May and June.

At a press conference following a meeting of the group, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said actual cuts, including the reductions from countries compensating for that overproduction, will be at roughly 8.1 million to 8.2 million barrels per day, pending data from June.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.