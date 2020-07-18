Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Crude Oil Futures Settle Lower On Concerns About Energy Demand

Crude Oil Futures Settle Lower On Concerns About Energy Demand

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday, weighed down by concerns about outlook for near-term energy demand due to the relentless surge in new coronavirus cases in many states in America and in several other countries across the globe.

However, the recent data showing a significant drop in crude inventories in the U.S., and the OPEC’s decision to ease production curbs from August limited oil’s slide.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.16 or about 0.4% at $40.59 a barrel, well off the session’s low of $40.02.

Brent crude futures declined $0.24 to $43.13 a barrel today.

On Thursday, the OPEC and its allies agreed to trim crude supply cuts to 7.7 million barrels per day from August, instead of the 9.7 million barrels per day reduction they were resorting to since May.

A report released by Baker Hughes today showed the US drilling rig count fell 5 units, reaching 253 rigs working for the week ended July 17. The count is down 701 units from the 954 rigs working this time a year ago.

The number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil dropped by 1 to 180 this week, falling for an 18th straight week.

Meanwhile, in virus news, daily coronavirus cases in the United States broke record for the third consecutive day, with the number of infections crossing 70000 for the first time. As per Johns Hopkins University’s latest data, total infections in the country reached 35,76,430 after reporting nearly 77000 additional cases in the last 24 hours.

A surge of coronavirus cases in Florida, South Carolina and Texas led these states to report their highest one-day spikes.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.