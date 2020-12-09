Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Crude Oil Futures Settle Lower On Demand Worries

Crude Oil Futures Settle Lower On Demand Worries

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday amid worries about outlook for energy demand due to the continued surge in coronavirus cases in several states across the U.S. and reports of tight lockdown measures in several countries across the world.

Data showing OPEC oil production climbed to a six-month high in November, rising by 25.21 million barrels per day, also weighed on crude oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate crude for January ended lower by $0.16 or about 0.4% at $45.60 a barrel.

Brent crude futures ended roughly flat at $48.84 a barrel.

Traders were also digesting news that the U.K. has started administering the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) is scheduled to release its weekly oil report later today. The Energy Information Administration’s data is due out on 10:30 AM ET. In a report released today, the EIA has raised its 2020 and 2021 price forecasts for WTI and Brent crude , but cut its outlook for natural-gas prices.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the U.S. The governors of New York and California have warned of a crisis that is filling up hospitals.

Among other countries, Germany is looking to impose tougher restrictions on movement after a nationwide partial shutdown made little impact on the spread of the disease.

France may have to delay unwinding some Covid lockdown restrictions next week amid signs the country will miss a coronavirus goal set by President Emmanuel Macron.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.