Crude Oil Futures Settle Sharply Higher Again

Crude oil prices ended sharply higher on Thursday, extending gains from previous session, amid continued positive reaction to Wednesday’s data on crude stockpiles.

Slightly easing worries about U.S.-China trade war eased concerns about energy demand outlook and helped push up prices.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $0.93, or 1.7%, at $56.71 a barrel.

On Wednesday, WTI crude oil futures for December ended up $0.85, or about 1.6%, at $55.78 a barrel.

Data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed U.S. stockpiles to have tumbled by a little over 10 million barrels last week.

Gasoline and distillate stocks also declined, both reporting a 2.1 million barrels last week.

The EIA also said crude production rose 200,000 barrels per day to a new record of 12.5 million barrels in the week ended August 23.

On the trade front, China indicated it won’t immediately retaliate against new U.S. tariffs.

“China has ample means for retaliation, but thinks the question that should be discussed now is about removing the new tariffs to prevent escalation of the trade war,” Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng reportedly said in Beijing today.

“The most important thing at the moment is to create necessary conditions for both sides to continue negotiations,” Gao told reporters during a weekly briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump later told Fox News the U.S. and China are scheduled to hold talks later today at a “different level,” although he did not clarify what that means.

