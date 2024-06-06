Crude oil futures experienced a significant upswing on Wednesday, rebounding after a recent decline.Following five consecutive sessions of losses, July delivery crude surged by $0.82, or 1.1%, reaching $74.07 per barrel.This recovery may indicate that the oil market had been oversold, as prices had plummeted to a four-month low after OPEC+ announced the gradual elimination of voluntary production cuts starting in October.Additionally, positive sentiment regarding interest rates might have influenced the crude oil reversal, spurred by data pointing to weaknesses in the labor market.Traders largely dismissed an Energy Information Administration report that showed an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories for the week ending May 31st.According to the report, crude oil inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels last week, following a steep decline of 4.2 million barrels the previous week.Gasoline inventories climbed by 2.1 million barrels, while distillate fuel inventories, including heating oil and diesel, saw a significant increase of 3.2 million barrels.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com