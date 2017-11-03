Crude Oil Near Highest Since 2015

Crude oil futures rose to the highest since 2015 on Friday, as traders anticipated the weekly oil rig count from Baker Hughes.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 25 cents at $54.80 a barrel. Prices have rallied on speculation that OPEC will extend its supply quota plan through 2018.

The monthly U.S. jobs report may drive oil prices even higher. U.S. employment is expected to jump by 312,000 jobs in October after unexpectedly dipping by 33,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.2 percent.

Earlier this week, the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week-ended Oct. 27 showed a 2.4 million bbl stock draw for crude oil. However, gasoline stocks declined by a more-than-expected 4.0 million bbl.

