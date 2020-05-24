Hello traders, Crude oil is bullish since the end of April and is currently trading very strongly towards $35 per barrel. This can be now a temporary resistance, ideally for wave 5 of A), therefore traders should be aware of a potential wave B setback, before the trend resumes even higher. This pullback is anticipated […] The post Crude Oil on the Way Towards March 09 Gap – Elliott wave analysis appeared first on Forex Crunch.
