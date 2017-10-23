Crude Oil Stays Near $52

Crude oil futures inched higher Monday despite moves by Iraq to mitigate the supply disruptions brought on by the Kurdish conflict.

West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6 cents to close at $51.90 a barrel.

Oil has been steady above $50 lately, thanks in part to OPEC’s suppl quota plan which may be extended through 2018.

In economic news, UK firms reported slower growth in factory orders in October, the Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Monday.

The order book balance fell to -2 percent in October, the lowest since November, from +7 percent in September.

