Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Crude Oil Steadies After EIA Inventories

Crude Oil Steadies After EIA Inventories

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 4 mins ago

Crude oil futures slipped Thursday, put pared early losses after the government said U.S. oil inventories dropped last week.

WTI light sweet crude oil fell 70 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $50.60/bbl.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 2.8 million barrels from the previous week, the EIA said. That’s contrary to yesterday’s industry survey by the American Petroleum Institute which reported a build in crude inventories.

Gasoline stockpiles, on the other hand, unexpectedly increased by 2.5 million barrels, according to EIA data.

Yesterday the EIA said it expects U.S. crude oil production in 2018 to rise by more than previously expected.

The agency also raised its crude oil price outlook for both West Texas and Brent oil this year and next.

For 2018, it forecast WTI $50.57-up 2% from the previous outlook. The EIA also upped its 2017 forecast on Brent crude by 2.7% to $52.43 and its 2018 outlook by 4.8% to $54.07.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.